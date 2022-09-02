Police reminding motorists of School bus return next week

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds motorists that school buses have returned to our local roads

With some schools already back in session and most others starting up after labour day weekend, motorists should be extra vigilant due to the increase in pedestrians, cyclists and school buses using the roadways.

Quinte West OPP would also like to remind the public of the rules pertaining to sharing our roadways with school buses.

In accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, drivers on roadways WITHOUT a median must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing. When you approach a school bus from the front, stop at a safe distance to let children get on and off the bus and cross the road. Do not move forward until the red lights have stopped flashing or the bus begins to move. On roadways WITH a median, traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop.

The fine for failing to stop for a school bus for a first offence is $400 to $2000 and six demerit points. Each following offence ranges from a minimum $1000 to $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months. This applies whether you are meeting or following a school bus and includes multi-lane roads. Additionally, the owner of a vehicle can be charged, even if they weren't driving.

Drivers should also be prepared to yield to student pedestrians and cyclists. Parents of students who will be walking or cycling to school are encouraged to speak with their children about the rules of the road that apply to them.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink