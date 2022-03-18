PRH board accepting applications

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is receiving applications for the Board of Directors and Community Representatives on Board Committees.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital is a state-of-the-art teaching centre that works with the University of Ottawa to provide learning experiences for a variety of health care professionals and delivers a wide range of high quality health services.

The board's governance responsbilities include oversight and accountability for:

mission, vision, and values

strategic planning

financial stewardship

quality and performance monitoring

stakeholder communication

Becoming a community representative is a great way to learn and become familiar with the functions of the board and gain additional experience before applying for the Board of Directors. Using he role of a community representative can be a great way to become a member of the board.

Applicants should expect to make a signifcant committment to the board for at least three years, with the possibility to reapply for two terms. Ideal candidates know about their community and have the skills and experience needed to contribute to the board.

Applications can be found on http://www.pembrokeregionalhospital.ca, and more information about applying is available on their website as well.

The deadline to apply is April 1, 2022.