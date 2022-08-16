Quinte West driver charged as a result of R.I.D.E. program
The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after failing to comply with a R.I.D.E. program
OPP say 28-year-old Ryan Chard has been charged with operating while impaired after he made a suspicious maneuver on Nicholas Street around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
They believe the man was attempting to avoid police barricades, who were on scene for the "Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere" program.
Officers performed an on-site screening test and the man was arrested shortly after.
OPP later performed a blood test and found the man's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.
Their vehicle was impounded for seven days, and their license was suspended for 90 days.
The man has since been released and he is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 22, 2022.
- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
