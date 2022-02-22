iHeartRadio
Rainfall warning in effect for KFL&A

A rainfall warning is in effect for the region. 

Environment Canada says it expects 20 to 30 mm of rain to fall starting this afternoon. 

The weather agency warns that the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall. 

It also warns of patchy freezing rain this morning into the afternoon. 

The rainfall itself is expected to continue into the evening. 

