Ramp and lane closures in effect until October, 2022

The Ministry of Transportation project has begun in the Leeds and Thousand Islands region and will continue until October 20, 2022.

Due to the scope of the work, there will be lane reductions in place on both Hwy 401 and Hwy 137. There will also be impacts on the 1000 Islands Parkway. There will be full closures of the on-ramps between Highway 137 and Highway 401 that may last up to 72 hours.

From August 22 at 7:00 a.m. to August 25 at 7:00 a.m.:

Full closure of the EB Hwy 401 to SB Hwy 137 ramp

Closure of SB right lane

From August 29 at 7:00 a.m.to September 1 at 7:00 a.m.

Full closure of the NB Hwy 137 to WB Hwy 401

Full closure of the WB Hwy 401 to SB Hwy 137 ramp

Closures will start at 7:00 a.m. each day with each ramp expected to be closed for approximately four hours. Emergency vehicles will be giving access if required.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa