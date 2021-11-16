iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

RCDHU reporting 4 new cases of Covid-19

RCDHU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 4 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

The total number of active cases has reached 21.

829 cases are now considered resolved.

A total of 10 people have died due to the virus.

12

Check out the latest Songs