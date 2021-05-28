RCDHU reports three new cases of COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

There have now been a total of 700 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Known active cases in the region did go up, it's now at 26.

In an new case summary update released Thursday, hospitalizations saw another slight increase.

Six people are now in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit.

18 people are self-isolating from the virus.

There are now zero COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

