RCR's 'Royal Trident' exercise to take place at Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.

Boaters and beachgoers are advised that The Royal Canadian Regiment will be conducting exercise Royal Trident at the Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.

On August 17, 2022, between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., members of the 3rd Battalion will be executing the exercise, including helo casting, a technique that will see members jumping from helicopters into the water and parachuting into the river.

Marine units will be patrolling the Lamure Bay waters, and National Defence is asking boaters to respect the safety precautions put in place.

In the event of bad weather, an alternate date has been set for August 18, 2022.

Royal Trident will be an incredible display of 3 RCR's parachuting skills, and those in the area are encouraged to enjoy the show.

