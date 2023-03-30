Renfrew County CPAN receives $10,00 in memory of caring community member
Renfrew County CPAN (Community Poverty Action Network) says they are thrilled to announce a $10,000 donation to the organization. The donation was presented at Petawawa Toyota on Tuesday, March 28th.
The big cheque was given by Brendan and Jim Lapointe, and Mary Ellen and Michael Douglas. They say the generous donation was made in memory of caring community member Zachary Lapointe. Zachary's favourite cause was the local CPAN, for their continued efforts to help the community.
Lynn Smith from CPAN says "it is great that Zachary's work lives on in the work that we can do in our community. I am sure he is smiling down on us, telling use to 'get it done'."
The Renfrew County Poverty Action Network is consistently putting time and effort to improve the local community. Recently they have collected items in their "Operation Snowsuit" as well as continuing their work in the "School Bag Program" and "School Lunch Program".
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
