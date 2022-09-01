Renfrew ready for a safe return to the classroom

Kids in Renfrew county are ready to head back to class Tuesday, with the school board focused on making the return safe.

The Renfrew County district school board (RCDSB) says almost all their students will be returning to class, with only 4% electing to stay online.

RCDSB's Director of Education, Pino Buffone, is also excited to bring back Extra Curricular activities, Inducing sports and after-school clubs.

Boffone also says the board is prepared for the "Inevitable reality" of a Covid-19 case; But, the board says they will follow all public health guidelines.

Any updates regarding the school year will be available on the school boards' social media pages, as well, as the Renfrew County district school boards website.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan FInk