Revised Maple View Lodge expansion approved

A revised plan to expand the Maple View Lodge to 192 beds has been approved.

Initially approved back in April 2019 by Ontario's Ministry of Health, the expansion went through multiple revisions to adapt to new COVID-19 design rules.

Concerns also arose forecasting the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville would be unable to see the project through its completion.

In a press release, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark says additional funding will help facilitate the completion of the project.

The plan calls for the there to be 132 new long-term care beds at the lodge, while its existing 60 beds get re-developed.