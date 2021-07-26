iHeartRadio
Riverside Park Beach closed due to high levels of E. Coli.

Riverside Park Beach

The City of Pembroke says Riverside Park Beach is closed until further notice due to high levels of E. Coli. 

The city says lifeguards will not be on duty until the water condition at the beach improves. 

It is not recommended to swim at the beach. 

Riverside Park Beach had recently reopened on Canada Day. 

