Riverside Park Beach closed due to high levels of E. Coli.
The City of Pembroke says Riverside Park Beach is closed until further notice due to high levels of E. Coli.
The city says lifeguards will not be on duty until the water condition at the beach improves.
It is not recommended to swim at the beach.
Riverside Park Beach had recently reopened on Canada Day.
-
Police find body of swimmer who disappeared in Gatineau RiverPolice in western Quebec say they they have found the body of a 25-year-old man who disappeared in the Gatineau River.
-
Canadian Forces members rescue pilot whose plane crashed near Petawawa, Ont.Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force rescued a pilot whose plane had crashed north of Petawawa, Ont. on Saturday.
-
'Frustrated as hell:' Barry's Bay COVID-19 outbreak closes businessesA new outbreak of COVID-19 in Barry’s Bay, Ont. has resulted in two closed businesses and nearly two-dozen high-risk contacts.
-
Pembroke's Bike Bank rolls out 100th free bicycleA COVID bicycle project in Pembroke has hit a milestone of delivering 100 free bicycles to members of the community.
-
Back in the swing of things: Youth baseball returns to the diamond in the Kingston regionAt Megaffin Park, the Kingston Colts are back in the swing of things, as the start of the new baseball season gets underway in the city.
-
Maggio Flooring winds down in Brockville after serving community for more than 50 yearsA staple along Highway 29 for decades, Maggio Flooring and Decorating Centre in Brockville announced on July 12 it would close immediately so that owner Alice Maggio could retire.
-
Rejected by nearby towns, tiny home built by at-risk youth in Brockville, Ont. sits emptyA tiny home in Brockville, Ont. that was built by at-risk youth sits empty in front of the building it was constructed in, waiting to find a permanent location.
-
Prince Edward County sees a major return to business under Step 3Many Prince Edward County businesses say they’re getting back in the swing of things after a difficult year.
-
City of Kingston announces Movies in the Square lineupWith the province now in Stage 3 of Reopening, the City of Kingston has been organizing events downtown. One of them includes Movies in the Square.