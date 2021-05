Amherst Island Ferry Service says there will be some service disruptions.

The service says The Frontenac II will be out of service on the following dates:

Thursday, May 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27th from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Frontenac II will be undergoing scheduled maintenance during those days.