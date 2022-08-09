Search warrant leads to multiple charges for local individual
A search warrant conducted in North Frontenac Township has resulted in multiple charges for a 27-year-old local individual.
Members of the Frontenac County detachment and the Frontenac Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police have seized multiple firearms and recovered property from the residence.
Police say they executed a search warrant on August 4, 2022, on a residence on Ardoch Road in North Frontenac Township. Members of the OPP were assisted by the Frontenac Crime Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response, and the OPP Canine Unit.
As a result of the warrant, 8 firearms were seized and a utility trailer that was previously stolen from the Gananoque area was recovered. The trailer was valued around $20,000.
A 27-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm or ammunition
- carless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition
- breach of firearms regulation - storage
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
The person was released from custody but is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on September 15, 2022.
-
RCAF assists in international rescue mission "GLOBE" in Dominican RepublicA Royal Canadian Airforce CC-177 Globemaster that is based out of Trenton, Ont. flew out of Val-d'Or, Quebec, to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic August 7 to assist with an international rescue mission.
-
Joint effort from OPP and Ottawa Police lead to multiple arrestsThe Lanark County Detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged two individuals who fled from police during an investigation.
-
60-year-old Trenton man charged with impaired driving following crashThe Quinte West OPP have charged a man after he was involved in a two-car crash in Quinte West.
-
Car rollover leads to theft charges in Quinte West, Ont.A 45-year-old man is now facing theft and impaired driving charges after his pickup truck landed in the ditch on August 5, 2022.
-
PRH's Catch the Ace raises over $50,000 for Cancer CareWith the support of the community, Pembroke Regional Hospital would like to announce the current round of Catch the Ace has so far raised over $50,000 for the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign.
-
"Day at Queen's Park" rescheduled for NovemberIn 2020, the County of Renfrew's planned "Day at Queen's Park" was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now continue as planned on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
-
Side-by-side stolen in Whitewater Region, Ont.The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing yellow 2015 Can-Am Commander Max 1000cc side-by-side utility task vehicle.
-
UOV OPP investigate theft of mobility scooter in Pembroke, Ont.The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a theft of a mobility scooter.
-
Two charged in theft of Trenton, Ont. businessThe Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged two people with the theft of nearly $2,000 in groceries from a Trenton, Ont. business.