Search warrant leads to multiple charges for local individual

A search warrant conducted in North Frontenac Township has resulted in multiple charges for a 27-year-old local individual.

Members of the Frontenac County detachment and the Frontenac Crime Unit of the Ontario Provincial Police have seized multiple firearms and recovered property from the residence.

Police say they executed a search warrant on August 4, 2022, on a residence on Ardoch Road in North Frontenac Township. Members of the OPP were assisted by the Frontenac Crime Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response, and the OPP Canine Unit.

As a result of the warrant, 8 firearms were seized and a utility trailer that was previously stolen from the Gananoque area was recovered. The trailer was valued around $20,000.

A 27-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of a firearm or ammunition

carless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition

breach of firearms regulation - storage

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The person was released from custody but is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on September 15, 2022.