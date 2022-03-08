Serious injuries after head-on collision on Hwy. 60.

Serious injuries are being reported after a collision on Hwy. 60.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two vehicle collision involving a passenger car and a pick-up truck just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

The collision happened near Mitchell Rd. in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

An investigation by police found that the westbound passenger car lost control resulting in a head-on collision with the eastbound pick-up truck.

The 22-year-old driver of the passenger car from Madawaska was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. A 23-year-old passenger was extricated from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 35-year-old driver of the pick-up truck and a 38-year-old passenger, both from Barry's Bay, were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed.

The roadway was closed for around two hours to help with the investigation and vehicle removal.

Police say road and weather conditions are considered casual factors in the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.