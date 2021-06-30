Single-vehicle collision leads to impairment charges in South Frontenac

Sharbot Lake OPP charged a man with impairment after a single-vehicle collision in South Frontenac Township.

Police say they were called to the collision on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. on Westport Rd.

Officers were able to locate the driver with it's vehicle.

According to police, an investigation found that the driver left the road, struck a rock cut, and stopped in the eastbound lane.

46-year-old Jeffrey Stafford of South Frontenac has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The suspect was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Sharbot Lake on August 24th.

