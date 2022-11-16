Single vehicle crash under investigation in Lanark.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Lanark County.

It happened along Highway 43 on Nov.12, Just after 7:30 pm near Drummond North-Elmsley township.

Two people have been sent to hospital following the crash with life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police are asking anyone who might have dash-cam footage or witnessed the crash to come forward.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

