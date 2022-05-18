Spring large item collection begins in the Ottawa Valley

Spring large item collection will soon begin in three municipalites in the Ottawa Valley.

Collection is scheduled to begin for residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley starting May 30 and continue until June 3.

Large item collection will occur on a resident's regular collection day.

Residents are asked to not place their items curbside before Sunday, May 29.

Large item collection is seperated into four different categories and are as follows:

Scrap Metal Items & Non-Freon Metal Appliances

BBQs, stainless steel sinks, bikes, exercise equipment, microwave ovens and non-freon metal appliances (oven, washer, dryer, dishwasher). Small metal appliances (irons, kettles, toasters) should be placed in your yellow bin (remove and discard cords in garbage) and set-out on your regular yellow bin collection day.

Freon Appliances

Fridges, freezers, air conditioners, water coolers, dehumidifiers. Freon does not have to be removed. Remove lids & doors from fridges/freezers.

Acceptable Large Items

Artificial Christmas Trees (Remove from cardboard box)

Boxsprings and mattresses

Broken garbage cans, plastic totes, etc. (Must be labeled ¡§For Collection¡¨)

Carpets and underlay

Furniture (desks, couches)

Luggage & hockey bags larger than 9¡¨ x 14¡¨ x 22¡¨

Mops, brooms, shovels & rakes (non-metal)

Plastic V Large, bulky household plastic items (children¡¦s swimming pools, lawn chairs, outdoor toys)

Pool covers

Electronic Waste

TV's, computers, radios, speakers

It's noted that the acceptable materials must be manageable by two people and cannot exceed 80 lbs, 27 cubic feet and 6 feet long.

The following items will not be collected as part of large item collection:

Items smaller than 9 x 14 x 22 or items that can fit into a standard garbage bag or can WILL NOT be collected.

Material placed out in cardboard boxes or garbage bags or containers WILL NOT be collected.

Construction and Renovation material such as toilets, windows and doors WILL NOT be collected.

Wood (i.e. lumber, plywood, etc.) and wooden pallets WILL NOT be collected.

Tires and hazardous waste such as propane tanks, paint cans and fluorescent light bulbs WILL NOT be collected.

Clothing and textiles WILL NOT be collected.

More information about the collection schedule can be found at ovwrc.com.

