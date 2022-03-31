St. Lawrence College dropping mask and vaccine requirements as of May 1

St. Lawrence College has announced it will be dropping its vaccine and mask requirements as of May 1.

According to the college, this means that proof of vaccination to enter SLC facilities is no longer required and wearing a mask will become a personal choice.

In a statement, SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebreght says the change is aligned with other Ontario post-secondary institutions.

"These changes bring us in alignment with practices across Ontario, however I would like to reiterate that anyone showing any symptoms of illness to please stay home," said Vollebregt in a release. "We know that the loosening of public health restrictions does not mean COVID is gone - we still have an obligation to be considerate and to continue protecting the health of our colleagues, students, and campus community."

Earlier this week, Queen's University also announced it would be dropping its mandatory vaccine and mask requirement but didn't rule out bringing back the policies if need be.