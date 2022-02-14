Suspected wanted in multiple vehicle car thefts

Brockville Police Service are looking for a suspect involved in overnight, multiple vehicle car thefts.

Police say in the early morning hours of February 10, 2022, an individual was seen in the Bridlewood Dr. area on various streets, attempting to steal from multiple vehicles.

There is a photo of the suspect, who looks to be a young male in his mid to late teens.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Police say this is yet another reminder to the community to ensure they lock vehicles nightly as this significantly reduces the risk of break-in.