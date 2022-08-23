Teacher charged with multiple offences in relation to a local minor hockey association
The Renfrew County Crime Unit has charged 46-year-old teacher Wanda Malone with multiple offenses in relation to a local minor hockey association. An investigation took place in the Township of Madawaska Valley in March 2022. The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police began the investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding the local hockey association.
As a result of the investigation, the Renfrew County Crime Unit was assigned to the case. Police there charged Malone with fraud over $5000, money laundering, forgery, and the use of forged documents. Malone is from the Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township.
The accused has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice, in Killaloe.
With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray
