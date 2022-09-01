The Kemptville District Hospital is temporarily, and partially closing its Emergency Department

In a statement ... The Kemptville District Hospital says they too are suffering through major staffing shortages, and as a result, will need to partially close their Emergency Room.

The ER will close from 7p-m to 7a-m every night until September 6th ... when 24-hour operation resumes.

The hospital's Chief Executive Officer -- Frank Vassallo -- says vacation time, and Covid-19-related absences are adding to an already thinly stretched system ... and the week is to help staff recover and prevent further burnout

KDH is actively working to recruit staff to reduce any temporary closures going forward and will resume 24-hour emergency services as soon as possible.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 and paramedics will take them to the nearest emergency department for care.

For people traveling on their own for emergency services, the closest emergency departments are Brockville General .. and Ottawa's Queensway Carleton.

-With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

