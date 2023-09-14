Three Brockville residents charged as OPP seize drugs executing search warrant

Members of the Leeds County Community Street Crime Unit have laid charges on three local residents after the execution of a search warrant in the City of Brockville.

OPP explained that on September 12th, 2023, with the assistance of the East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, East Region Canine Unit and East Region Emergency Response Team, OPP officers executed a search warrant on Cedar Street in Brockville.

While executing the warrant, OPP seized tools, a significant quantity of Canadian currency and quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized.

As a result, three people were arrested and charged. 41-year-old Ian Ballantyne, 62-year-old Steven Ballantyne, and 61-year-old Yvonne Ballantyne, all from Brockville, are facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)

- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Police say Ian was held in custody waiting to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville. While the other two individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 6th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray