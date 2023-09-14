Three Brockville residents charged as OPP seize drugs executing search warrant
Members of the Leeds County Community Street Crime Unit have laid charges on three local residents after the execution of a search warrant in the City of Brockville.
OPP explained that on September 12th, 2023, with the assistance of the East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, East Region Canine Unit and East Region Emergency Response Team, OPP officers executed a search warrant on Cedar Street in Brockville.
While executing the warrant, OPP seized tools, a significant quantity of Canadian currency and quantities of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized.
As a result, three people were arrested and charged. 41-year-old Ian Ballantyne, 62-year-old Steven Ballantyne, and 61-year-old Yvonne Ballantyne, all from Brockville, are facing the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000
Police say Ian was held in custody waiting to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville. While the other two individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 6th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Pembroke Fire Chief calls on residents to check fire alarmsThe Pembroke Fire Department is telling local residents to be prepared to be "Saved by the Beep" by checking their smoke alarm on September 28th as part of Test Your Smoke Alarm Day.
-
New "Victim Specialist" added to Upper Ottawa Valley OPP DetachmentThe Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is welcoming a new civilian Victim Specialist, ensuring victims have proper access to rights and assistance. Jacqueline Pearson has a degree in Criminology and a graduate certificate in Victimology.
-
OPP offers tips to deal with relentless "grandparent scams"With senior citizens in the local community reporting continued calls from fraudsters attempting to get money by pretending to be a family member in distress, the OPP is offering some tips to avoid being victimized in a "grandparent scam".
-
Smiths Falls man faces 20 charges as OPP execute arrest warrant in Montague Twp.Ontario Provincial Police executed an arrest warrant in Montague Township, arresting three people as a result. One man, a 30-year-old from Smiths Falls now faces 20 charges, including five counts of failing to comply with probation.
-
St. Lawrence College announced 2023 Premier's Award nomineesSeven St. Lawrence College graduates have been named as nominees for the 2023 Premier's Awards, recognizing contributions from graduates of Ontario colleges. The winners will be announced at a gala held in Toronto in November.
-
OPP specify drugs seized executing search warrant in Brockville, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police have clarified the drugs that were seized while executing a search warrant at an address on Cedar Street in Brockville. Three related Brockville residents have been arrested and charged.
-
Hit and run vehicle recovered in Kingston, unidentified driver fled the areaOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after recovering an unoccupied stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit and run on Highway 401 in Greater Napanee, the driver is unidentified.
-
Careless driver charged crashing into monument on Main St. in Picton, Ont.A 29-year-old from Ottawa is facing a charge of careless driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on Main Street in Picton, where the vehicle had crashed into a monument
-
OPP call for public assistance to identify two men connected to multiple break-and-entersOntario Provincial Police are seeking the public's help to identify two men of interest who are connected to five break-and-enters that occurred in the Napanee and Deseronto area between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.