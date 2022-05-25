Three moose collisions in Algonquin Park
The Killaloe detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating three separate crashes involving moose in the Algonquin Park between May 16 to May 22, 20222.
On May 16, 2022, shortly before 4:00 p.m., police responded to a collision involving and SUV and a moose on Highway 60 near Killarney Lodge. The lone 66 year old occupant from Orleans was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
On May 20, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., police were called to a crash involving a van and a poose on Highway 60, near the West Gate. The 35 year old driver and four occupants from Chesterville were not injured.
On May 22, 2022 around 9:30 p.m., police were called to a collision involving a passenger car and a moose on Highway 60, near the West Gate. The lone driver, a 40 year old from Toronto was not injured.
In all three instances, the cars needed to be towed away, and the moose deceased.
OPP are urging drivers to observe your surroundings and actively scan the sides of roads as you drive for any signs of wildlife. Collision occur most often in prime moose or deer habitats such as forested areas and waterways.
