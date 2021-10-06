Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases saw a slight decrease, it's now at 34.
One person is in the hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit.
On the vaccination front, nearly 88 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent have two doses.
3 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 5, 2021
▪️Male under 10, under investigation
▪️Male 18 to 29, close contact
▪️Male 60s, close contact
3 cases have resolved.
1 previously reported case removed due to false positive
34 active cases pic.twitter.com/zdxDUyM1GM