Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight decrease, it's now at 34. 

One person is in the hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 88 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent have two doses. 

