Todd Francis named new director of Parks and Recreation

The City of Pembroke has announced Todd Francis as its new director of Parks and Recreation.

According to a press release, Francis has held previous position both in the private and public sectors in Brantford, Ont., St. Catharine's, Ont., and Oakville, Ont. Francis most recently worked in the Northwest Territories.

"Todd is a great addition to our team," says Mayor Mike LeMay in a press release. "His experience in running departments, leading staff, developing programming, and carrying out big projects is a great benefit and will help our Parks and Recreation Department to continue and improve the good work it does for our community."

Francis started his career in hockey playing in the Ontario Hockey League and International Hockey League. He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens at 35th overall in the 1983 NHL Draft.

He noted that it was the job and the community that attracted him to Pembroke.

"It’s a beautiful place - close to a lot of amenities, but still has a small-town feel. That’s what I was looking for," Francis says in the release.

Francis takes over for Ron Conroy. Conroy finished his career with the City at the end of the April after almost 33 years of service.