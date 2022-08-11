Trillium Grant to fund improvements to sailing and tennis programs in Deep River, Ont.
The Deep River Yacht and Tennis Club is receiving a grant from the Ontario Government to improve the junior sailing program, as well as a number of other repairs.
The club will recognize the award from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for improvements not only to the program but also for repairs and upgrades to tennis courts used by junior tennis students and pickleball players.
MPP John Yakabuski will be represented by Laura Lapinskie on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, to celebrate the grant.
The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Deep River Yacht and Tennis Club located at 34 Pier Road in Deep River, Ont.
There will be a hand-over ceremony on the front lawn, with a reception to follow shortly after in the clubhouse.
