Two men charged with multiple offences in Deseronto, Ont.


The Lennox and Addington County Community Street Crime Unit is charging two individuals with multiple criminal offences.

On September 21, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Edmon Street in Deseronto. During the search, over 100 grams of cocaine, as well as a loaded handgun and ammunition, and air pistol, a taser, a spiked baseball bat, and other items were seized. Officers also located a quantity of cash.

As a result, both 35-year-old Robert Pammett, of Deseronto, and 41-year-old Christopher Derret, of Belleville, were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa 
 

12