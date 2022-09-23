Two men charged with multiple offences in Deseronto, Ont.
The Lennox and Addington County Community Street Crime Unit is charging two individuals with multiple criminal offences.
On September 21, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Edmon Street in Deseronto. During the search, over 100 grams of cocaine, as well as a loaded handgun and ammunition, and air pistol, a taser, a spiked baseball bat, and other items were seized. Officers also located a quantity of cash.
As a result, both 35-year-old Robert Pammett, of Deseronto, and 41-year-old Christopher Derret, of Belleville, were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000
Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Still time to register for Emergency Services Race in Renfrew, Ont.There is still time to register for the Emergency Services race being held on Sunday in Renfrew to benefit Phoenix Centre for Children and Families.
-
Child sexual exploitation unit charge Embrun individual in child pornography investigationA 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a search warrant was executed on his home in Embrun, Ont.
-
Opening of new Main Street bakery celebrated in Cobden, Ont.Sour Jo's Bakery celebrated its grand opening last Friday in Cobden, Ontario.
-
New elementary school coming to south Brockville, Ont.The Ontario Government is bringing a new JK-6 elementary school to south Brockville as a part of its effort to build and improve local schools.
-
Pumpkinferno at Fort Henry returns for a second yearAfter a successful debut in 2021, Fort Henry is bring back the award-winning, family-friendly Pumpkinferno event to Kingston beginning September 30, 2022.
-
New addition coming to Westminster school in Brockville, Ont.The province has given the approval to award the tender for an addition at Westminster Public School in Brockville, Ont.
-
ActivPass returns for grade 5 and 9 students in Kingston, Ont.The grade 5 and 9 ActivPass is back after being put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
St. Lawrence College announces nominees for Premier's Awards for 2022St. Lawrence College has announced this year's nominees for Colleges Ontario's annual Premier's Awards.
-
70-year-old charged following sexual assault investigation involving a minorA 70-year-old from North Frontenac Township has been charged following an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor.