Two separate arrest warrants executed Sunday

Brockville Police

Two separate arrest warrants were executed on Sunday. 

The first was for a 32-year-old man wanted since july of 2019. The man was arrested by Ottawa Police on a warrant held by Brockville Police. 

The warrant was for mischief under $5,000. 

A second warrant was executed for a 37-year-old female wanted for failing to attend for fingerprinting and indentification purposes. 

Both individuals were brought into custody and held for a bail hearing in Brockville. 

