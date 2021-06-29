Two separate arrest warrants executed Sunday

Two separate arrest warrants were executed on Sunday.

The first was for a 32-year-old man wanted since july of 2019. The man was arrested by Ottawa Police on a warrant held by Brockville Police.

The warrant was for mischief under $5,000.

A second warrant was executed for a 37-year-old female wanted for failing to attend for fingerprinting and indentification purposes.

Both individuals were brought into custody and held for a bail hearing in Brockville.