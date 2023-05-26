UCDSB accepting applications for vacant Trustee position

Due to the recent resignation of an incumbent Trustee, there is now a vacancy for the position of Trustee for Ward 7, North Dundas and South Dundas for the Upper Canada District School Board.

The Board explains that in accordance with the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, the Board of Trustees will receive applications from eligible individuals for this position until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023.

Those interested in serving as a member of the Upper Canada District School Board, apply to Ron Ferguson, Director of Education and Secretary to the Board at ron.ferguson@ucdsb.on.ca.

When applying, applicants are asked to please provide the following information:

- A resume or summary, including past accomplishments and community involvement and related experience.

- A letter of intent outlining the reasons why you wish to serve on the Board and how you feel you can contribute to its overall effectiveness.

- Three references from the community.

Applicants will be screened, and a short list of candidates will be created. Finalists will be interviewed in public sessions during the Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023. The successful applicant will be sworn in at the Wednesday, June 21st Board Meeting and will serve until the end of the current term, which is November 14th, 2026.

For further information please contact the Upper Canada District School Board at 613-342-0371 or 1-800-267-7131.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray