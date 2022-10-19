UOV OPP investigating fail to remain collision
The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fail to remain collision that happened on MacKay and Mary Streets in the City of Pembroke.
Police say the crash took place around 7:00 p.m. on October 18, 2022, after an SUV struck a pedestrian on the crosswalk while turning from MacKay onto Mary Street.
Thankfully, the pedestrian did not sustain serious injuries.
The car involved failed to remain and was last seen westbound on Mary Street. It is described as a newer model silver Ford Escape SUV, driven by a dark-haired female who was approximately 30-40 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332, or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
