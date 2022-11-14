Very Merry Craft and Vendor show makes a return
The third annual Very Merry Craft and Vendor Show makes a return this year, supporting The Grind Pembroke.
It's the first time in over 2 years the event has run after it was forced to cancel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All proceeds go towards The Grind Pembroke, a group dedicated to helping marginalized and at-risk communities in the area.
The event runs on Nov. 26, and 27, 2022 at the Rankin Recreation Centre.
Organizers encourage parents to bring their kids, because there may even be a visit from Santa.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
