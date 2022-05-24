The City of Pembroke and the OTtawa Valley Cycling and Active Transportation Alliance are partnering June 4th for the Walk and Roll Safe event at Waterfront Park.

Walkers and bikers in the community are encouraged to head to the Pembroke Waterfront and learn about trail safety and how to properly share the trial. Those interested in participating should register on the City of Pembroke's website https://forms.pembroke.ca/Walk-and-Roll-Safe.

Participants will gather Waterfront Park and then head to the Algonquin Trail where they will be met with members of the Renfrew County ATV Club and other community partners. Trail maps will be provided to those participating.

For more information and to register, visit pembroke.ca