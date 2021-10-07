Walks at the PMC starting October 13

The City of Pembroke is offering walks around the promenade at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) starting October 13.

Walking will be permitted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You do not have to pre-register but you must sign in at the door and show proof of receiving both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine (+14 days) as well as a piece of ID.

Entry to the building will be at the east entrance just off of the parking lot.

Walkers are asked to do the following:

Wear a mask at all times,

Stay to the right of the promenade unless to pass another walker,

Maintain a 6ft. distance between all walkers,

Walk a "horseshoe" pattern as to not enter the activity room

Running, stair climbing, and other physical activities are not allowed.