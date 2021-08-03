Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected today
We are expected to learn the long weekend numbers in Renfrew County today.
On Friday. there were two new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There were three known active cases of COVID-19.
As of the latest case summary update, there were zero people in the hospital with the virus.
