Weekend COVID-19 numbers expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in the KFL&A region today.

According to KFL&A Public Health, no numbers were reported over the weekend due to low COVID-19 activity.

On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were identified.

The number of known active cases in the community is as 10.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 73 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 82 per cent have their first dose.