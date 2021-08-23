Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region.

As of Friday, there were 14 known active cases.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 83 percent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.