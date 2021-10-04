Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers today.

On Friday, 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region.

Two variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified.

The number of known active cases remains the same, it's still at 40.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.