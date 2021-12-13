Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported 131 new cases of COVID-19.

10 new outbreaks of COVID-19 are also being reported.

The number of known active cases in the region continues to see a significant increase, its now at 618.

32 people are in the hospital with the virus, 12 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.