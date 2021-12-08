Wrong way driver on Highway 416

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they arrested a wrong way driver travelling on Highway 416.

OPP say on December 7 at around 3:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call regarding a pick-up truck travelling south bound in the north bound lanes on the 416.

Police say the vehicle was stopped just before the junction of Highway 401 and Highway 416.

Lynn Weir of Prescott was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) sec. 320.14(1)(b)

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on January 7th.