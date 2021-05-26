Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Some positive news in the latest COVID-19 numbers for Kingston.

KFL&A Public Health reported zero new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at 27.

Four people are in hospital with the virus, three of them are in the intensive care unit, all three of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, more than 58 percent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.