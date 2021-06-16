Zero new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

KFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone down, it's now at four.

Three people are in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 75 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 16 percent are fully vaccinated.