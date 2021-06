For the second time this week, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases has gone down, it's now at 5.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 2 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG Central, 1 is in UCLG West, and 1 is in Lanark West.