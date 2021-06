For the second straight day, zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

The number of known active cases in the region has remained the same, it's still at 8.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 3 are in UCLG West, 3 in Lanark West, 1 is in UCLG East, and 1 is currently unknown.