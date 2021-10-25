Zero new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There are five known active cases of COVID-19.

Four of the cases are in Lanark West, with a single infection in Lanark East, and no new hospializations.

In total, there have been 1,935 cases and 63 deaths from COVID-19 in the region.

The latest vaccination data will be released tomorrow.