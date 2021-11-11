Behind The Christmas Hits with Drew Savage

Behind The Christmas Hits presented by Best Buy tells the stories behind the most iconic Christmas songs and the artists that recorded them.

Drew Savage will explore the origins of the most loved songs from the most wonderful time of the year in this festive audio + video series.

You can access Behind the Christmas Hits on the MOVE Radio network with expanded digital versions of the show through this link, or at iHeartRadio.ca and @iHeartRadioCA YouTube and Social channels.

Plus, new this year, Listen for the Behind The Christmas Hits four hour show with Drew Savage every Saturday and Sunday on MOVE 99.7.