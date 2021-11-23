Adele's '30' Is Biggest Album Of 2021 In U.S.

Adele’s 30 became the top-selling album of the year in the U.S. in its first three days.

According to MRC Data, the singer’s fourth studio album – and first since 2015 – sold more than 500,000 copies between Nov. 19 and 21.

The achievement means 30 will top the Billboard 200 album chart, which will be compiled using data for the week ending Nov. 25 and will be published Nov. 30. It will be Adele’s third No. 1 album.

30 will push Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

“Easy On Me,” the lead single from 30, was knocked from the top spot to No. 2 on the U.S. singles chart last week by Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

At 10m13s, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is the longest song ever to be No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is based on sales, streams and radio airplay. The record was previously held by Don McLean’s 8m37s “American Pie (Parts I & II)” in 1972.