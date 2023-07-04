Adele warns fans: 'I dare you to throw something at me'

If there is one person out there who can put a stop to all of the projectiles being aimed at stage performers it's Adele.

During a performance at Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas over the weekend, the singer commented on the latest concert trend that has seen the likes of Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and most recently, Lil Nas X, get hit with flying objects.

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment?" she said during a pause in her show. "Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f**king dare you, I dare you to throw something at me, I'll f**king kill you."

Adele then proceeded to laugh and shoot a T-shirt into the crowd with an air cannon, adding, "Stop throwing things at the artist! But [I] can shoot things at the audience!"

In addition to throwing items at artists, fans have also been invading the stage and tossing the most personal belongings imaginable to get noticed.