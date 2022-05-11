Apple Announces End Of iPod Touch

Apple announced this week it is discontinuing the iPod Touch, its only remaining model of portable media player.

The company discontinued the original iPod in 2015 and scrapped the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle in 2017. (The iPod Mini was discontinued in 2005 after less than two years on the market.)

Introduced in 2007 and last updated in 2019, the iPod Touch currently retails in Canada for between $249 and $489 and will be available while supplies last.

The first generation came with between 8 GB and 32 GB of storage (it currently boasts up 32 GB to 256 GB).

Apple introduced the world to the iPod in October 2001 and has sold an estimated 450 million devices. Its iPhone made the iPod largely redundant and sales have plummeted in the last decade.

Microsoft discontinued its Zune portable media player in 2012 after six years. Sony, which launched the Walkman brand in 1979, continues to sell several models of Walkman media players.