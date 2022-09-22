Beyoncé Set To Announce Summer Tour: Report

Is Beyoncé taking her latest album Renaissance on the road?

Page Six, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that Queen Bey is planning to do a stadium tour next summer.

“An official announcement can be expected in the coming weeks,” the report claimed.

Beyoncé hasn’t performed in Canada since the On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z came to Vancouver in October 2018 and she hasn’t done solo concerts north of the border since 2016’s Formation stopped in Edmonton and Toronto.

Renaissance, which includes the hit “Break My Soul,” was released in July. Beyoncé teased that it is only the first of “a three-act project.”

In an Instagram post before the album came out, she wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”